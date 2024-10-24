Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Thursday 10/24/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.
An asterisk (*) indicates a new projected starter compared to the team's prior starting lineup.
Today's NBA Lineup Projections
Boston at Washington
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Boston Celtics Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jrue Holiday
|Jrue Holiday
|SG
|Derrick White
|Derrick White
|SF
|Jaylen Brown
|Jaylen Brown
|PF
|Jayson Tatum
|Jayson Tatum
|C
|Al Horford
|Al Horford
Washington Wizards Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jordan Poole*
|Jared Butler
|SG
|Bilal Coulibaly*
|Corey Kispert
|SF
|Kyle Kuzma*
|Deni Avdija
|PF
|Alex Sarr*
|Patrick Baldwin
|C
|Jonas Valanciunas*
|Anthony Gill
San Antonio at Dallas
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Chris Paul*
|Tre Jones
|SG
|Stephon Castle*
|Blake Wesley
|SF
|Harrison Barnes*
|Julian Champagnie
|PF
|Jeremy Sochan*
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|C
|Victor Wembanyama*
|Zach Collins
- Julian Champagnie could start instead of Stephon Castle
Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Luka Doncic
|Luka Doncic
|SG
|Kyrie Irving
|Kyrie Irving
|SF
|Klay Thompson*
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|PF
|PJ Washington
|PJ Washington
|C
|Dereck Lively*
|Daniel Gafford
- Daniel Gafford could start instead of Dereck Lively.
Oklahoma City at Denver
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|SG
|Cason Wallace*
|Isaiah Joe
|SF
|Luguentz Dort
|Luguentz Dort
|PF
|Jalen Williams
|Jalen Williams
|C
|Chet Holmgren
|Chet Holmgren
- Alex Caruso could start instead of Cason Wallace.
Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jamal Murray
|Jamal Murray
|SG
|Christian Braun*
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|SF
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Michael Porter Jr.
|PF
|Aaron Gordon
|Aaron Gordon
|C
|Nikola Jokic
|Nikola Jokic
Minnesota at Sacramento
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Mike Conley
|Mike Conley
|SG
|Anthony Edwards
|Anthony Edwards
|SF
|Jaden McDaniels
|Jaden McDaniels
|PF
|Julius Randle
|Julius Randle
|C
|Rudy Gobert
|Rudy Gobert
Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|De'Aaron Fox
|De'Aaron Fox
|SG
|Keon Ellis
|Keon Ellis
|SF
|DeMar DeRozan*
|Harrison Barnes
|PF
|Keegan Murray
|Keegan Murray
|C
|Domantas Sabonis
|Domantas Sabonis
- Kevin Huerter could start instead of Keon Ellis.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.