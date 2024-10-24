menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Thursday 10/24/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Subscribe to our newsletter

Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Thursday 10/24/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.

An asterisk (*) indicates a new projected starter compared to the team's prior starting lineup.

Today's NBA Lineup Projections

Boston at Washington

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Boston Celtics
@
Washington Wizards
Oct 24 11:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJrue HolidayJrue Holiday
SGDerrick WhiteDerrick White
SFJaylen BrownJaylen Brown
PFJayson TatumJayson Tatum
CAl HorfordAl Horford

Washington Wizards Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJordan Poole*Jared Butler
SGBilal Coulibaly*Corey Kispert
SFKyle Kuzma*Deni Avdija
PFAlex Sarr*Patrick Baldwin
CJonas Valanciunas*Anthony Gill

San Antonio at Dallas

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

San Antonio Spurs
@
Dallas Mavericks
Oct 24 11:40pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGChris Paul*Tre Jones
SGStephon Castle*Blake Wesley
SFHarrison Barnes*Julian Champagnie
PFJeremy Sochan*Sandro Mamukelashvili
CVictor Wembanyama*Zach Collins

  • Julian Champagnie could start instead of Stephon Castle

Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGLuka DoncicLuka Doncic
SGKyrie IrvingKyrie Irving
SFKlay Thompson*Derrick Jones Jr.
PFPJ WashingtonPJ Washington
CDereck Lively*Daniel Gafford

  • Daniel Gafford could start instead of Dereck Lively.

Oklahoma City at Denver

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Oklahoma City Thunder
@
Denver Nuggets
Oct 25 2:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGShai Gilgeous-AlexanderShai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGCason Wallace*Isaiah Joe
SFLuguentz DortLuguentz Dort
PFJalen WilliamsJalen Williams
CChet HolmgrenChet Holmgren

  • Alex Caruso could start instead of Cason Wallace.

Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJamal MurrayJamal Murray
SGChristian Braun*Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
SFMichael Porter Jr.Michael Porter Jr.
PFAaron GordonAaron Gordon
CNikola JokicNikola Jokic

Minnesota at Sacramento

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Minnesota Timberwolves
@
Sacramento Kings
Oct 25 2:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGMike ConleyMike Conley
SGAnthony EdwardsAnthony Edwards
SFJaden McDanielsJaden McDaniels
PFJulius RandleJulius Randle
CRudy GobertRudy Gobert

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDe'Aaron FoxDe'Aaron Fox
SGKeon EllisKeon Ellis
SFDeMar DeRozan*Harrison Barnes
PFKeegan MurrayKeegan Murray
CDomantas SabonisDomantas Sabonis

  • Kevin Huerter could start instead of Keon Ellis.

The NBA is back! Get a 50% Profit Boost to use on any NBA games(s) taking place on October 24th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup