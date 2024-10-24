Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Thursday 10/24/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.

An asterisk (*) indicates a new projected starter compared to the team's prior starting lineup.

Today's NBA Lineup Projections

Boston at Washington

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jrue Holiday Jrue Holiday SG Derrick White Derrick White SF Jaylen Brown Jaylen Brown PF Jayson Tatum Jayson Tatum C Al Horford Al Horford

Washington Wizards Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jordan Poole* Jared Butler SG Bilal Coulibaly* Corey Kispert SF Kyle Kuzma* Deni Avdija PF Alex Sarr* Patrick Baldwin C Jonas Valanciunas* Anthony Gill

San Antonio at Dallas

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Chris Paul* Tre Jones SG Stephon Castle* Blake Wesley SF Harrison Barnes* Julian Champagnie PF Jeremy Sochan* Sandro Mamukelashvili C Victor Wembanyama* Zach Collins

Julian Champagnie could start instead of Stephon Castle

Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Luka Doncic Luka Doncic SG Kyrie Irving Kyrie Irving SF Klay Thompson* Derrick Jones Jr. PF PJ Washington PJ Washington C Dereck Lively* Daniel Gafford

Daniel Gafford could start instead of Dereck Lively.

Oklahoma City at Denver

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Cason Wallace* Isaiah Joe SF Luguentz Dort Luguentz Dort PF Jalen Williams Jalen Williams C Chet Holmgren Chet Holmgren

Alex Caruso could start instead of Cason Wallace.

Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jamal Murray Jamal Murray SG Christian Braun* Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF Michael Porter Jr. Michael Porter Jr. PF Aaron Gordon Aaron Gordon C Nikola Jokic Nikola Jokic

Minnesota at Sacramento

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Mike Conley Mike Conley SG Anthony Edwards Anthony Edwards SF Jaden McDaniels Jaden McDaniels PF Julius Randle Julius Randle C Rudy Gobert Rudy Gobert

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG De'Aaron Fox De'Aaron Fox SG Keon Ellis Keon Ellis SF DeMar DeRozan* Harrison Barnes PF Keegan Murray Keegan Murray C Domantas Sabonis Domantas Sabonis

Kevin Huerter could start instead of Keon Ellis.

