Timberwolves vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 19

Timberwolves vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Wednesday, November 19, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (1-12) are heavy underdogs (-15.5) as they attempt to break a five-game road slide when they square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-5) on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at Target Center. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSN and MNMT. The matchup's over/under is 237.5.

Timberwolves vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -15.5 237.5 -1205 +750

Timberwolves vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (88.4%)

Timberwolves vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have registered a 6-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Thus far this season the Wizards have two wins against the spread.

This season, eight of the Timberwolves' games have gone over the point total out of 13 chances.

Wizards games this season have gone over the total in nine of 13 opportunities (69.2%).

When playing at home, Minnesota owns an identical winning percentage against the spread as it does on the road (.429).

The Timberwolves have exceeded the over/under in three of seven home games (42.9%). They've done better on the road, going over the total in five of seven matchups (71.4%).

Washington has been better against the spread away (2-5-0) than at home (0-6-0) this season.

Wizards games have gone above the over/under 66.7% of the time at home (four of six), and 71.4% of the time away (five of seven).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 24.5 points, 7.3 boards and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 52% from the floor and 37.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 55.3% from the field and 52.1% from downtown (first in NBA), with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 76.2% from the field (second in NBA).

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 25.9 points, 4.5 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the field and 38.8% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made 3-pointers.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 14.1 points, 3.9 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is also sinking 51.9% of his shots from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Per game, Kyshawn George gives the Wizards 16.9 points, 6.1 boards and 4.6 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

CJ McCollum averages 16.3 points, 3.2 boards and 3.3 assists. He is sinking 39.4% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per game.

The Wizards are getting 11.5 points, 3.2 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Tre Johnson.

Per game, Carlton Carrington gets the Wizards 6.4 points, 4 rebounds and 4.4 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.