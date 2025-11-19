Cavaliers vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 19

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Wednesday, November 19, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: ESPN, FDSOH, and SCHN

The Houston Rockets (9-3) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-5) on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at Rocket Arena as just 1-point underdogs. The game airs at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, FDSOH, and SCHN. The point total for the matchup is 232.5.

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -1 232.5 100 -118

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (63.7%)

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread six times this season (6-9-0).

In the Rockets' 12 games this season, they have eight wins against the spread.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over eight times out of 12 chances.

The Rockets have gone over the point total 83.3% of the time this season (10 of 12 games with a set point total).

At home, Cleveland has a worse record against the spread (3-5-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (3-4-0).

When it comes to over/unders, the Cavaliers hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total three times in eight opportunities this season (37.5%). In road games, they have hit the over five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).

Houston has been better against the spread on the road (5-1-0) than at home (3-3-0) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Rockets games have gone over less frequently at home (four of six, 66.7%) than on the road (six of six, 100%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 30.9 points, 4.6 boards and 5.5 assists.

Evan Mobley averages 18.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 15.3 points, 1.8 assists and 7.6 rebounds.

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 17.4 points, 4.8 boards and 2.9 assists.

Sam Merrill is averaging 13.9 points, 2.1 boards and 2.3 assists.

Rockets Leaders

Per game, Alperen Sengun gives the Rockets 23 points, 10.3 boards and 7.4 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 1 block.

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 25.9 points, 4.7 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He is making 51% of his shots from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 treys.

The Rockets get 17.3 points per game from Amen Thompson, plus 6.1 boards and 5.2 assists.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 14.5 points, 6.4 boards and 1.6 assists. He is draining 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

The Rockets are getting 12.6 points, 2.7 boards and 3.1 assists per game from Reed Sheppard.

