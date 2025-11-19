Pelicans vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 19

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Wednesday, November 19, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: ALT, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The New Orleans Pelicans (2-12) are heavy, 13-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a six-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (10-3) on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on ALT, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -13 232.5 -769 +540

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (77.6%)

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 9-4-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pelicans are 7-7-0 this year.

This season, seven of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total out of 14 chances.

Pelicans games this season have hit the over on eight of 14 set point totals (57.1%).

Denver has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (5-2-0) than it has in road affairs (4-2-0).

In terms of over/unders, the Nuggets hit the over more often at home, as they've eclipsed the total four times in seven opportunities this season (57.1%). In away games, they have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).

New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .571 (4-3-0). On the road, it is .429 (3-4-0).

Pelicans games have finished above the over/under 57.1% of the time both at home (four of seven) and on the road (four of seven) this season.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 29.2 points, 13.4 rebounds and 11.1 assists.

Jamal Murray averages 23.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists, shooting 46.7% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 20.3 points, 1.4 assists and 6.3 boards.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 11.4 points, 1.9 boards and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Peyton Watson's numbers on the season are 6.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the floor.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III is averaging 19.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are receiving 15.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Jeremiah Fears.

The Pelicans get 10.4 points per game from Derik Queen, plus 6.2 boards and 2.6 assists.

Per game, Saddiq Bey gets the Pelicans 12.4 points, 4.8 boards and 2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0 blocks.

The Pelicans receive 9.7 points per game from Herbert Jones, plus 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

