Timberwolves vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 26

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Monday, January 26, 2026

Monday, January 26, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Peacock

Two of the NBA's top scorers take the court when Anthony Edwards (fifth, 29.7 PPG) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (27-19) host Stephen Curry (10th, 27.3 PPG) and the Golden State Warriors (26-21) on Monday, January 26, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock. The Timberwolves are 7.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -7.5 232.5 -275 +225

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (61.9%)

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread 19 times in 46 games with a set spread.

The Warriors have 22 wins against the spread in 47 games this year.

Timberwolves games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 22 times out of 47 chances this season.

Warriors games this season have gone over the point total 27 times in 47 opportunities (57.4%).

Minnesota has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered nine times in 23 games at home, and it has covered 10 times in 23 games when playing on the road.

At home, the Timberwolves exceed the total 30.4% of the time (seven of 23 games). They hit the over more often in away games, topping the total in 65.2% of games (15 of 23).

Golden State has performed better against the spread at home (13-10-1) than on the road (9-14-0) this season.

Warriors games have finished above the over/under 58.3% of the time at home (14 of 24), and 56.5% of the time away (13 of 23).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 22.3 points, 7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 49% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Edwards is averaging 29.7 points, 5.2 boards and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.8 points, 11.2 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 71.5% from the floor (first in league).

Naz Reid is averaging 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Donte DiVincenzo's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 4.6 boards and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the field and 37.6% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made treys (10th in NBA).

Warriors Leaders

Curry's numbers on the season are 27.3 points, 3.7 boards and 5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 39% from 3-point range, with an average of 4.5 triples (first in league).

The Warriors are getting 12.2 points, 4.4 boards and 3.4 assists per game from Brandin Podziemski.

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 5.7 boards and 5.2 assists per game. He is making 42.2% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

The Warriors are getting 10.9 points, 3.2 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Moses Moody.

Quinten Post averages 7.9 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is making 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

