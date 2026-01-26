Duke vs Louisville College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 26

The Duke Blue Devils (18-1, 7-0 ACC) will look to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Louisville Cardinals (14-5, 4-3 ACC) on January 26, 2026 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Louisville Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, January 26, 2026

Monday, January 26, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Louisville Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (71.7%)

Before placing a wager on Monday's Duke-Louisville spread (Duke -7.5) or over/under (157.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Duke vs. Louisville: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke is 10-9-0 ATS this season.

Louisville is 11-8-0 ATS this season.

Against the spread, the Blue Devils have fared worse when playing at home, covering three times in nine home games, and five times in six road games.

This year, the Cardinals are 7-5-0 at home against the spread (.583 winning percentage). Away, they are 2-3-0 ATS (.400).

Against the spread, in conference play, Duke is 4-3-0 this year.

Louisville has three wins against the spread in seven ACC games this season.

Duke vs. Louisville: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been victorious in 12, or 92.3%, of the 13 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Blue Devils have come away with a win 10 times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -319 or shorter on the moneyline.

Louisville has been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Cardinals have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +255 or longer.

Duke has an implied victory probability of 76.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Duke vs. Louisville Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Duke was the 11th-best team in college basketball (83.2 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was seventh-best (62.8 points allowed per game).

Duke was the 24th-best squad in the nation in rebounds per game (35.6) and 12th-best in rebounds conceded (27.3) last year.

Duke was 17th-best in the country in assists (16.9 per game) last year.

Duke was the ninth-best team in the country in turnovers per game (8.9) and 265th in turnovers forced (10.4) last year.

On offense, Louisville put up 78.5 points per game (65th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It gave up 69.5 points per contest at the other end (89th-ranked).

Louisville pulled down 34.6 boards per game (47th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 30.2 rebounds per contest (114th-ranked).

Last year Louisville ranked 148th in college basketball in assists, averaging 13.9 per game.

Last year Louisville committed 10.9 turnovers per game (150th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.2 turnovers per contest (93rd-ranked).

