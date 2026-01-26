Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 26

No. 13 BYU and No. 1 Arizona square off at 9 p.m. ET, which is one of two games on Monday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and projections.

Here are the betting odds to dissect ahead of Monday in college basketball.

Duke vs. Louisville

Matchup: No. 23 Louisville Cardinals at No. 5 Duke Blue Devils

No. 23 Louisville Cardinals at No. 5 Duke Blue Devils Projected Winner: Duke (71.74% win probability)

Duke (71.74% win probability) Spread: Duke (-7.5)

Duke (-7.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: January 27

January 27 TV Channel: ESPN

BYU vs. Arizona

Matchup: No. 1 Arizona Wildcats at No. 13 BYU Cougars

No. 1 Arizona Wildcats at No. 13 BYU Cougars Projected Winner: BYU (54.55% win probability)

BYU (54.55% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-2.5)

Arizona (-2.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: January 27

January 27 TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

