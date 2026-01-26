Rockets vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 26

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Monday, January 26, 2026

Monday, January 26, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (18-25) are heavy underdogs (by 10.5 points) to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (27-16) on Monday, January 26, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup has a point total of 222.5.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -10.5 222.5 -461 +360

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (81.3%)

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 21 times in 43 games with a set spread.

The Grizzlies have played 43 games, with 18 wins against the spread.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over 20 times.

The Grizzlies have gone over the point total 44.2% of the time this season (19 of 43 games with a set point total).

In home games, Houston sports a worse record against the spread (8-10-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (13-12-0).

In home games, the Rockets eclipse the over/under 38.9% of the time (seven of 18 games). They hit the over more often in road games, eclipsing the total in 52% of games (13 of 25).

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .435 (10-13-0). On the road, it is .400 (8-11-1).

Grizzlies games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (12 times out of 23) than away (seven of 20) this year.

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant averages 26.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists, shooting 51.6% from the field and 40.6% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Amen Thompson averages 18.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting 51.3% from the floor.

Alperen Sengun averages 21.2 points, 9 rebounds and 6.4 assists, shooting 50.8% from the floor.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 13.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 18.9 points, 5.7 boards and 1.9 assists for the Grizzlies.

Cedric Coward's numbers on the season are 14 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is making 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.

The Grizzlies are getting 12 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game from Cam Spencer.

Jock Landale averages 11.6 points, 6.5 boards and 1.7 assists. He is making 52.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Jaylen Wells' numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 3.5 boards and 1.7 assists per game. He is sinking 40.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 treys.

