NHL
Oilers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 26
The Edmonton Oilers versus the Anaheim Ducks is on the NHL schedule for Monday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.
Oilers vs Ducks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (26-19-8) vs. Anaheim Ducks (28-21-3)
- Date: Monday, January 26, 2026
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-240)
|Ducks (+195)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (69.1%)
Oilers vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are -128 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +104.
Oilers vs Ducks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Ducks on Jan. 26, with the over being -160 and the under +130.
Oilers vs Ducks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Ducks, Edmonton is the favorite at -240, and Anaheim is +195 playing on the road.