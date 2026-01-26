Oilers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 26

The Edmonton Oilers versus the Anaheim Ducks is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

Oilers vs Ducks Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (26-19-8) vs. Anaheim Ducks (28-21-3)

Date: Monday, January 26, 2026

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-240) Ducks (+195) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (69.1%)

Oilers vs Ducks Puck Line

The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are -128 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +104.

Oilers vs Ducks Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Ducks on Jan. 26, with the over being -160 and the under +130.

Oilers vs Ducks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Ducks, Edmonton is the favorite at -240, and Anaheim is +195 playing on the road.

