FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Australian Open

    Explore FanDuel Promos

    Explore Email Sign-Up

    More

    Logo
    START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
    Player Image
    SportsBookLogo
    Chevrons Texture
    NHL

    Oilers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 26

    Data Skrive
    Data Skrive

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Oilers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 26

    The Edmonton Oilers versus the Anaheim Ducks is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

    Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

    Oilers vs Ducks Game Info

    • Edmonton Oilers (26-19-8) vs. Anaheim Ducks (28-21-3)
    • Date: Monday, January 26, 2026
    • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Oilers vs Ducks Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Oilers (-240)Ducks (+195)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

    Oilers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Oilers win (69.1%)

    Oilers vs Ducks Puck Line

    • The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are -128 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +104.

    Oilers vs Ducks Over/Under

    • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Ducks on Jan. 26, with the over being -160 and the under +130.

    Oilers vs Ducks Moneyline

    • Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Ducks, Edmonton is the favorite at -240, and Anaheim is +195 playing on the road.

    Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Want more stories like this?

    Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

    Newsletter Signup
    Newsletter Signup