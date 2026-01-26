Arizona vs BYU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 26

The Arizona Wildcats (20-0, 7-0 Big 12) hope to continue a seven-game road winning streak when they visit the BYU Cougars (17-2, 5-1 Big 12) on January 26, 2026.

Arizona vs. BYU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, January 26, 2026

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Arena: Marriott Center

Arizona vs. BYU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: BYU win (56.4%)

Before placing a wager on Monday's Arizona-BYU spread (Arizona -1.5) or over/under (165.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Arizona vs. BYU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

BYU has put together a 9-10-0 record against the spread this year.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Arizona (11-7) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (61.1%) than BYU (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

At home, the Wildcats sport a worse record against the spread (6-6-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (3-1-0).

The Cougars performed better against the spread at home (10-6-0) than on the road (6-5-0) last season.

Arizona is 5-2-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

BYU has two Big 12 wins against the spread this season.

Arizona vs. BYU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has yet to lose any of the 11 games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Wildcats have been a -137 moneyline favorite on 10 occasions this season and won every game.

BYU has been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Cougars have played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arizona has a 57.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona vs. BYU Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Arizona was 16th-best in the nation offensively (82.5 points scored per game) and ranked 219th defensively (73.3 points conceded).

On the glass, Arizona was 14th-best in college basketball in rebounds (36.4 per game) last season. It was 38th in rebounds conceded (28.6 per game).

With 16.2 assists per game last season, Arizona was 32nd in the nation.

In terms of turnovers, Arizona was 186th in the nation in committing them (11.2 per game) last year. It was 215th in forcing them (10.9 per game).

BYU gave up 72.6 points per game last year (199th-ranked in college basketball), but it really thrived offensively, averaging 81.4 points per contest (24th-best).

With 27.8 rebounds allowed per game, BYU ranked 19th-best in college basketball. It ranked 84th in college basketball by pulling down 33.5 rebounds per contest.

BYU tallied plenty of assists last season, ranking 10th-best in the country with 17.2 per game.

BYU was 215th in the nation with 11.4 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 184th with 11.2 forced turnovers per game.

