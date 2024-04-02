Timberwolves vs. Rockets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 2

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSNX and Space City Home Network

The Houston Rockets (38-36) are 7.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a seven-game road winning streak when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (51-23) on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Target Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNX and Space City Home Network. The matchup's point total is set at 214.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -7.5 -108 -112 214 -112 -108 -300 +240

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction:

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 38-34-2 against the spread this season.

The Rockets have played 74 games, with 41 wins against the spread.

This season, Timberwolves games have hit the over 35 times.

Rockets games this season have eclipsed the over/under 34 times in 74 opportunities (45.9%).

Minnesota has done a better job covering the spread in away games (21-16-1) than it has at home (17-18-1).

Looking at point totals, the Timberwolves hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've eclipsed the total 15 times in 36 opportunities this season (41.7%). In away games, they have hit the over 20 times in 38 opportunities (52.6%).

Against the spread, Houston has performed better at home (26-11-1) than on the road (15-20-1).

Rockets games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (17 times out of 38) than on the road (17 of 36) this season.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 26.2 points, 5.6 boards and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 13.8 points, 1.3 assists and 12.9 boards.

Mike Conley averages 11.3 points, 2.8 boards and 6 assists, shooting 45.5% from the field and 43.4% from beyond the arc (seventh in league), with 2.3 made treys per game.

Naz Reid is averaging 13.1 points, 1.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Kyle Anderson averages 6.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists, shooting 46.9% from the field.

Rockets Leaders

Fred VanVleet's numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 3.7 boards and 8.1 assists per game. He is also sinking 41.3% of his shots from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples.

Per game, Jalen Green provides the Rockets 19.9 points, 5.1 boards and 3.5 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Dillon Brooks' numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 3.4 boards and 1.7 assists per game. He is making 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 treys.

Amen Thompson averages 9.2 points, 6.3 boards and 2.4 assists. He is sinking 52.7% of his shots from the field.

Aaron Holiday's numbers on the season are 6.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He is making 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

