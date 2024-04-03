Timberwolves vs. Raptors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 3

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSN and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (23-52) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (52-23) after losing six straight road games. The Timberwolves are double-digit favorites by 17.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. The matchup has an over/under of 214.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -17.5 -112 -108 214 -108 -112 -2500 +1200

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have put together a 38-35-2 record against the spread this season.

In the Raptors' 75 games this year, they have 32 wins against the spread.

Timberwolves games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 36 times this season.

Raptors games this year have gone over the total in 38 of 75 opportunities (50.7%).

In home games, Minnesota sports a worse record against the spread (17-19-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (21-16-1).

Looking at over/unders, the Timberwolves hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total 16 times in 37 opportunities this season (43.2%). In away games, they have hit the over 20 times in 38 opportunities (52.6%).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Toronto has a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 13-26-0 record) than on the road (.528, 19-17-0).

Raptors games have gone above the over/under 38.5% of the time at home (15 of 39), and 63.9% of the time on the road (23 of 36).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 26.1 points, 5.5 boards and 5.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 12.9 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 65.6% from the field (second in NBA).

Naz Reid is averaging 13.3 points, 1.3 assists and 5.1 boards.

Kyle Anderson is averaging 6.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 10.8 points, 3.1 boards and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Raptors Leaders

Immanuel Quickley's numbers on the season are 16.5 points, 3.6 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. He is also draining 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Per game, Gary Trent Jr. provides the Raptors 13.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Bruce Brown's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 4.7 boards and 3 assists per game. He is sinking 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.

Per game, Gradey Dick gives the Raptors 7.9 points, 2 rebounds and 1.2 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0 blocks.

The Raptors are receiving 9.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Brown.

