Timberwolves vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, March 17, 2025

Monday, March 17, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSIN and FDSNX

The Minnesota Timberwolves (40-29) are favored (by 7.5 points) to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (37-29) on Monday, March 17, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The point total is 229 for the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -7.5 229 -300 +240

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (57.5%)

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread in a game 32 times this season (32-36-1).

The Pacers are 30-34-2 against the spread this year.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total 38 times out of 66 chances this season.

Pacers games this season have hit the over 51.5% of the time (34 out of 66 games with a set point total).

Minnesota has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 13 times in 34 games when playing at home, and it has covered 19 times in 35 games when playing on the road.

The Timberwolves have exceeded the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 20 of 34 home matchups (58.8%). On the road, they have hit the over in 18 of 35 games (51.4%).

This season, Indiana is 16-13-1 at home against the spread (.533 winning percentage). On the road, it is 14-21-1 ATS (.389).

Pacers games have gone above the over/under more often at home (17 times out of 30) than away (17 of 36) this year.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 27.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 44.5% from the field and 40.5% from downtown, with an average of 4.1 made 3-pointers (second in league).

Naz Reid averages 14.6 points, 6.2 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 46% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Julius Randle averages 18.8 points, 7.1 boards and 4.7 assists, shooting 47.5% from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 12.7 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (10th in NBA) and 0.9 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert averages 11 points, 10.3 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 65.5% from the field (fifth in NBA).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 3.5 boards and 9 assists per game. He is also draining 46.7% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 triples.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 15.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is draining 47.3% of his shots from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 triples.

The Pacers receive 15.9 points per game from Bennedict Mathurin, plus 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He is making 52.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Pacers get 9.9 points per game from Obi Toppin, plus 4 boards and 1.6 assists.

