Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 1

Betting Picks at a Glance

Nikola Jokic Over 28.5 Points

Nikola Jokic Over 13.5 Rebounds

Anthony Edwards Over 25.5 Points

Denver Nuggets Moneyline

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

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NBA Picks and Best Bets for Timberwolves vs Nuggets Game 1

Nikola Jokic - Points Nikola Jokic Over Apr 18 7:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jokic averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game this season — becoming the first player in NBA history to lead the league in both assists and rebounds per game in the same season

Against the Minnesota Timberwolves this year specifically, Jokic was absolutely unconscious — averaging 35.8 points, 15 rebounds, and 11.3 assists in four games with shooting splits of 65.3%/50%/93.2%

Nikola Jokic - Rebounds Nikola Jokic Over Apr 18 7:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jokic averaged 12.9 boards this season and 15.0 against Minnesota in the regular season series

Rudy Gobert — Minnesota's primary interior defender — has historically been a serviceable opponent for Jokic. In two of Minnesota's final games before the postseason, Gobert produced 27 combined rebounds, but Jokic still does work on the glass, as well

Denver is one of the NBA's top offensive rebounding teams and Jokic controls the glass on both ends.

Jokic could see a few extra minutes if Denver chooses to up his burn in the playoffs

Anthony Edwards - Points Anthony Edwards Over Apr 18 7:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Edwards averaged 28.8 points per game this season and has proven he can clear this line in playoff moments, averaging 26.5 points in 31 career postseason games

Denver historically brings out the best in him — he dropped 44 versus the Nugs on Christmas Day and 28 in their March meeting, going over 26 in two of three matchups with a healthy knee

Edwards confirmed he practiced fully before Game 1 despite missing 11 of the final 14 regular-season games with a knee injury

This is the wild card leg that creates the parlay's payout upside. In a game where Denver wins but Edwards explodes in a competitive showing, all four legs can coexist

Leg 4: Nuggets Moneyline

Moneyline Denver Nuggets Apr 18 7:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

12-game win streak entering the playoffs

Home court at Ball Arena; 28-13 home record this season

Jokic averaging 35.8/15/11.3 against this exact opponent in the regular season

SGP Odds at Publication: +736

NBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in NBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Golden State Warriors are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 224.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points. NBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are NBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.