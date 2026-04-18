Hawks vs. Knicks: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 1
Betting Picks at a Glance
- Jalen Brunson Over 27.5 Points
- Karl-Anthony Towns 12+ Rebounds
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Over 20.5 Points
- New York Knicks Moneyline
The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.
However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.
While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?
Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.
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NBA Picks and Best Bets for Knicks vs Hawks Game 1
Leg 1: Jalen Brunson Over 27.5 Points
Jalen Brunson - Points
- Brunson averaged exactly 26.0 points per game this season, making 27.5 a modest push above his established baseline
- Against the Atlanta Hawks in 2025-26, he scored 34 and 30 points in two of the three regular-season meetings. He clearly finds rhythm against the Hawks' schemes
- He closed the regular season scorching hot: 29 points on 12-for-18 shooting against Toronto, which came after a 25-point, 10-assist outing in a win over Boston
- Brunson has averaged 29.4 and 32.4 PPG the previous two postseasons
Leg 2: Karl-Anthony Towns to Record 12+ Rebounds
- Towns led the league with 56 double-doubles this season
- Against Atlanta in two regular-season games, he produced 15 rebounds in one and 10 in the other.
- Atlanta's Onyeka Okongwu is listed with a finger issue entering Game 1. A compromised interior anchor for the Hawks could create premium rebounding opportunities for Towns on both ends
- In a Knicks win — which is what this SGP requires (more on that shortly) — Towns controlling the boards is usually a primary mechanism.
Leg 3: Nickeil Alexander-Walker Over 20.5 Points
Nickeil Alexander-Walker - Points
- One of the NBA's best stories this season: Alexander-Walker averaged 20.8 points per game — more than double his output from last season
- Against the New York Knicks in their most recent meeting (April 6), he scored 28 points on efficient shooting, hitting multiple threes
- Atlanta rested its starters in the season finale, so Alexander-Walker and his teammates will be fresh, ready, and prepared
- Dyson Daniels is listed as questionable with a toe injury. If Daniels is limited, Alexander-Walker's ball-handling and creation responsibilities may increase, which only boosts his scoring volume
Leg 4: New York Knicks Moneyline
Moneyline
- Head coach Mike Brown enters with a 6-1 first-round series record in his career
- New York went 7-3 in their final 10 regular-season games and won back-to-back contests over playoff-caliber teams in their final stretch
- Despite Atlanta's recent hot streak, the Knicks have the superior depth in the frontcourt and the most reliable closer in the series in Brunson
SGP Odds at Publication: +734
NBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions
What does the point spread mean in NBA betting?
The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Golden State Warriors are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.
What is the moneyline?
The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).
How does the over/under (game total) work?
Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 224.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points. NBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.
What are NBA player props?
Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.