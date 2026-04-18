Hawks vs. Knicks: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 1

Betting Picks at a Glance

Jalen Brunson Over 27.5 Points

Karl-Anthony Towns 12+ Rebounds

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Over 20.5 Points

New York Knicks Moneyline

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

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NBA Picks and Best Bets for Knicks vs Hawks Game 1

Jalen Brunson - Points Jalen Brunson Over Apr 18 10:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Brunson averaged exactly 26.0 points per game this season, making 27.5 a modest push above his established baseline

Against the Atlanta Hawks in 2025-26, he scored 34 and 30 points in two of the three regular-season meetings. He clearly finds rhythm against the Hawks' schemes

He closed the regular season scorching hot: 29 points on 12-for-18 shooting against Toronto, which came after a 25-point, 10-assist outing in a win over Boston

Brunson has averaged 29.4 and 32.4 PPG the previous two postseasons

Towns led the league with 56 double-doubles this season

Against Atlanta in two regular-season games, he produced 15 rebounds in one and 10 in the other.

Atlanta's Onyeka Okongwu is listed with a finger issue entering Game 1. A compromised interior anchor for the Hawks could create premium rebounding opportunities for Towns on both ends

In a Knicks win — which is what this SGP requires (more on that shortly) — Towns controlling the boards is usually a primary mechanism.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker - Points Nickeil Alexander-Walker Over Apr 18 10:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

One of the NBA's best stories this season: Alexander-Walker averaged 20.8 points per game — more than double his output from last season

Against the New York Knicks in their most recent meeting (April 6), he scored 28 points on efficient shooting, hitting multiple threes

Atlanta rested its starters in the season finale, so Alexander-Walker and his teammates will be fresh, ready, and prepared

Dyson Daniels is listed as questionable with a toe injury. If Daniels is limited, Alexander-Walker's ball-handling and creation responsibilities may increase, which only boosts his scoring volume

Leg 4: New York Knicks Moneyline

Moneyline New York Knicks Apr 18 10:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Head coach Mike Brown enters with a 6-1 first-round series record in his career

New York went 7-3 in their final 10 regular-season games and won back-to-back contests over playoff-caliber teams in their final stretch

Despite Atlanta's recent hot streak, the Knicks have the superior depth in the frontcourt and the most reliable closer in the series in Brunson

SGP Odds at Publication: +734

NBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in NBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Golden State Warriors are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 224.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points. NBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are NBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.