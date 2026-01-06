Timberwolves vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6

Timberwolves vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Tuesday, January 6, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: NBC/Peacock and FDSN

The Miami Heat (20-16) are 6.5-point underdogs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (23-13) at Target Center on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. The game tips at 8 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock and FDSN. The matchup has an over/under set at 237.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -6.5 237.5 -240 +198

Timberwolves vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (64.4%)

Timberwolves vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread in a game 15 times this season (15-21-0).

Against the spread, the Heat are 21-14-1 this year.

Timberwolves games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 17 times this season.

Heat games this season have hit the over on 18 of 36 set point totals (50%).

Minnesota has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered seven times in 18 games when playing at home, and it has covered eight times in 18 games when playing on the road.

The Timberwolves have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (33.3%) than road games (61.1%).

This season, Miami is 11-8-0 at home against the spread (.579 winning percentage). On the road, it is 10-6-1 ATS (.588).

Heat games have finished above the over/under 47.4% of the time at home (nine of 19), and 52.9% of the time on the road (nine of 17).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 22.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists, shooting 49% from the field and 33.3% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 29.4 points, 5 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 50.6% from the field and 40% from downtown, with an average of 3.3 made treys (seventh in NBA).

Rudy Gobert is averaging 11.3 points, 1.8 assists and 11.1 boards.

Naz Reid is averaging 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 13 points, 4.5 boards and 4.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Heat Leaders

Norman Powell's numbers on the season are 24.4 points, 3.8 boards and 2.7 assists per game. He is also draining 48.8% of his shots from the floor and 42.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.1 triples.

Kel'el Ware averages 12.4 points, 10.6 boards and 0.5 assists. He is also making 55.6% of his shots from the floor and 44.1% from beyond the arc (ninth in NBA), with 1.3 treys per contest.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He is sinking 53.3% of his shots from the field.

The Heat are getting 17.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Bam Adebayo.

Andrew Wiggins' numbers on the season are 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He is sinking 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 treys.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.