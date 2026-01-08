Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8

Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 8, 2026

Thursday, January 8, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN and FDSOH

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (21-17) are 3-point underdogs against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-13) Thursday, January 8, 2026 at Target Center. The game begins at 8 p.m. ET on FDSN and FDSOH. The over/under is set at 239.5 in the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -3 239.5 -154 +130

Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (65.7%)

Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have put together a 16-21-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers are 13-25-0 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Timberwolves have hit the over 17 times out of 38 chances this season.

Cavaliers games this season have gone over the total in 17 of 38 opportunities (44.7%).

In home games, Minnesota has a worse record against the spread (8-11-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (8-10-0).

When playing at home, the Timberwolves exceed the over/under 31.6% of the time (six of 19 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, topping the total in 61.1% of games (11 of 18).

Cleveland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .318 (7-15-0). On the road, it is .375 (6-10-0).

Looking at the over/under, Cavaliers games have finished over eight of 22 times at home (36.4%), and nine of 16 away (56.2%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 22.1 points, 7.1 boards and 5.7 assists.

Edwards is averaging 29.3 points, 5 boards and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 11.3 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (seventh in NBA).

Naz Reid is averaging 14.3 points, 6.2 boards and 2.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 13 points, 4 assists and 4.5 boards.

Cavaliers Leaders

Mitchell averages 29.8 points for the Cavaliers, plus 4.7 boards and 5.4 assists.

Evan Mobley averages 17.8 points, 8.8 boards and 4 assists. He is also making 50% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

The Cavaliers are getting 12.8 points, 5.5 boards and 2 assists per game from Jaylon Tyson.

Per game, De'Andre Hunter gets the Cavaliers 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Cavaliers get 13.9 points per game from Jarrett Allen, plus 7.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

