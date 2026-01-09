NHL
Capitals vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 9
In NHL action on Friday, the Washington Capitals play the Chicago Blackhawks.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Capitals vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Washington Capitals (22-16-6) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (18-18-7)
- Date: Friday, January 9, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: NHL Network
Capitals vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-146)
|Blackhawks (+122)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (57.8%)
Capitals vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are -205 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +164.
Capitals vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Capitals-Blackhawks matchup on Jan. 9, with the over available at -132 and the under at +108.
Capitals vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Washington is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +122 underdog despite being at home.