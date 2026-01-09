Capitals vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 9

In NHL action on Friday, the Washington Capitals play the Chicago Blackhawks.

Capitals vs Blackhawks Game Info

Washington Capitals (22-16-6) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (18-18-7)

Date: Friday, January 9, 2026

Friday, January 9, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NHL Network

Capitals vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-146) Blackhawks (+122) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (57.8%)

Capitals vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are -205 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +164.

Capitals vs Blackhawks Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Capitals-Blackhawks matchup on Jan. 9, with the over available at -132 and the under at +108.

Capitals vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Washington is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +122 underdog despite being at home.

