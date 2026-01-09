FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Capitals vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Friday, the Washington Capitals play the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Capitals vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (22-16-6) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (18-18-7)
  • Date: Friday, January 9, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Capitals vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-146)Blackhawks (+122)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Capitals win (57.8%)

Capitals vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are -205 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +164.

Capitals vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Capitals-Blackhawks matchup on Jan. 9, with the over available at -132 and the under at +108.

Capitals vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Washington is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +122 underdog despite being at home.

