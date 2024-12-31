Tim Patrick Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tim Patrick will be up against the 28th-ranked pass defense of the Minnesota Vikings (243.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Patrick a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Vikings? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Patrick vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.2

4.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.2

5.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 27.37

27.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Patrick Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Patrick is currently the 80th-ranked player in fantasy (232nd overall), with 57.9 total fantasy points (4.1 per game).

In his last three games, Patrick has totaled 73 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 10 catches (16 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 25.3 (8.4 per game) during that period.

Patrick has totaled 176 receiving yards and three scores on 16 catches (23 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 35.6 points (7.1 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Patrick's fantasy season came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 14, when he piled up 16.3 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Five players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Minnesota has given up more than 100 yards receiving to eight players this year.

A total of 21 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has allowed at least two receiving TDs to two players this season.

The Vikings have allowed two players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Minnesota has allowed at least one rushing TD to eight players this year.

The Vikings have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this year.

