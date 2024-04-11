Tigers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12
The Detroit Tigers will face the Minnesota Twins in MLB action on Friday.
Tigers vs Twins Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (7-4) vs. Minnesota Twins (4-6)
- Date: Friday, April 12, 2024
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: BSDET
Tigers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: DET: (-120) | MIN: (+102)
- Spread: DET: +1.5 (-205) | MIN: -1.5 (+168)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Tigers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 1-0, 2.92 ERA vs Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 1-1, 2.84 ERA
The probable pitchers are Tarik Skubal (1-0) for the Tigers and Pablo Lopez (1-1) for the Twins. Skubal has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Skubal's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Lopez has started two games with set spreads, and the Twins went 1-1-0. The Twins have always been the moneyline underdog when Lopez starts this season.
Tigers vs Twins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Twins win (51.2%)
Tigers vs Twins Moneyline
- Detroit is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +102 underdog on the road.
Tigers vs Twins Spread
- The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Twins are +168 to cover, while the Tigers are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Tigers vs Twins Over/Under
- A total of 7 runs has been set for the Tigers-Twins game on April 12, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.
Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends
- The Tigers have won in four of the six contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Detroit has come away with a win four times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in four of their 11 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Tigers are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Twins have won 25% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (1-3).
- Minnesota is 1-2 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.
- In the 10 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Twins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total three times (3-7-0).
- The Twins have covered 40% of their games this season, going 4-6-0 ATS.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Riley Greene leads Detroit with eight hits, batting .205 this season with four extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .340 and a slugging percentage of .462.
- Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 141st in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.
- Greene has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
- Mark Canha leads Detroit with an OBP of .372 this season while batting .206 with five walks and four runs scored. He's slugging .441.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 140th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.
- Colten Keith has eight hits this season and has a slash line of .222/.300/.250.
- Gio Urshela leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .452, fueled by two extra-base hits.
- Urshela has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles and two RBI.
Twins Player Leaders
- Alex Kirilloff has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.647) and leads the Twins in hits (11). He's batting .324 and with an on-base percentage of .385.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 39th and he is 12th in slugging.
- Carlos Correa leads his team with a .452 on-base percentage, and has a club-high .471 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .324.
- He ranks 32nd in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Edouard Julien is batting .188 with a double, three home runs and three walks.
- Ryan Jeffers is hitting .120 with two home runs and a walk.
