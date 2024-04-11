Tigers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The Detroit Tigers will face the Minnesota Twins in MLB action on Friday.

Tigers vs Twins Game Info

Detroit Tigers (7-4) vs. Minnesota Twins (4-6)

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSDET

Tigers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-120) | MIN: (+102)

DET: (-120) | MIN: (+102) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-205) | MIN: -1.5 (+168)

DET: +1.5 (-205) | MIN: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Tigers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 1-0, 2.92 ERA vs Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 1-1, 2.84 ERA

The probable pitchers are Tarik Skubal (1-0) for the Tigers and Pablo Lopez (1-1) for the Twins. Skubal has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Skubal's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Lopez has started two games with set spreads, and the Twins went 1-1-0. The Twins have always been the moneyline underdog when Lopez starts this season.

Tigers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (51.2%)

Tigers vs Twins Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +102 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Twins Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Twins are +168 to cover, while the Tigers are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers vs Twins Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Tigers-Twins game on April 12, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in four of the six contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Detroit has come away with a win four times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in four of their 11 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have won 25% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (1-3).

Minnesota is 1-2 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

In the 10 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Twins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total three times (3-7-0).

The Twins have covered 40% of their games this season, going 4-6-0 ATS.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit with eight hits, batting .205 this season with four extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .340 and a slugging percentage of .462.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 141st in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.

Greene has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Mark Canha leads Detroit with an OBP of .372 this season while batting .206 with five walks and four runs scored. He's slugging .441.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 140th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Colten Keith has eight hits this season and has a slash line of .222/.300/.250.

Gio Urshela leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .452, fueled by two extra-base hits.

Urshela has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles and two RBI.

Twins Player Leaders

Alex Kirilloff has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.647) and leads the Twins in hits (11). He's batting .324 and with an on-base percentage of .385.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 39th and he is 12th in slugging.

Carlos Correa leads his team with a .452 on-base percentage, and has a club-high .471 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .324.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Edouard Julien is batting .188 with a double, three home runs and three walks.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .120 with two home runs and a walk.

