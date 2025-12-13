St. John's vs Iona College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13

The St. John's Red Storm (5-3) will host the Iona Gaels (8-3) after winning four straight home games.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

St. John's vs. Iona Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Saturday, December 13, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

St. John's vs. Iona Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. John's win (96.1%)

Before you bet on Saturday's St. John's-Iona spread (St. John's -26.5) or over/under (160.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

St. John's vs. Iona: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Iona has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this year.

In home games last season, the Red Storm had a worse record against the spread (10-8-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (6-4-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Gaels had a lower winning percentage at home (.429, 6-8-0 record) than away (.571, 8-6-0).

St. John's vs. Iona: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has been victorious in four of the six contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Red Storm have played as a favorite of -33333 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Iona has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Gaels have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +4000 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies St. John's has a 99.7% chance of walking away with the win.

St. John's vs. Iona Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's is outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per game with a +116 scoring differential overall. It puts up 88.6 points per game (25th in college basketball) and allows 74.1 per contest (208th in college basketball).

Zuby Ejiofor paces St. John's, recording 15.5 points per game (239th in the country).

Iona outscores opponents by 4.3 points per game (posting 81.7 points per game, 105th in college basketball, and conceding 77.4 per outing, 271st in college basketball) and has a +48 scoring differential.

CJ Anthony leads Iona, putting up 16.1 points per game (183rd in college basketball).

The 36.1 rebounds per game the Red Storm average rank 68th in the country, and are 4.3 more than the 31.8 their opponents pull down per outing.

Ejiofor averages 6.9 rebounds per game (ranking 175th in college basketball) to lead the Red Storm.

The Gaels fall short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.5 boards. They are recording 32.7 rebounds per game (211th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 36.2.

Lamin Sabally leads the Gaels with 8.2 rebounds per game (63rd in college basketball).

St. John's ranks 100th in college basketball by averaging 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 53rd in college basketball, allowing 85.1 points per 100 possessions.

The Gaels rank 171st in college basketball averaging 97.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 203rd, allowing 92.6 points per 100 possessions.

