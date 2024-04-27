Tigers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals.

Tigers vs Royals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (15-12) vs. Kansas City Royals (17-11)

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024

Sunday, April 28, 2024 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSDET

Tigers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-156) | KC: (+132)

DET: (-156) | KC: (+132) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+138) | KC: +1.5 (-166)

DET: -1.5 (+138) | KC: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 3-0, 1.82 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 1-2, 3.81 ERA

The probable starters are Tarik Skubal (3-0) for the Tigers and Michael Wacha (1-2) for the Royals. Skubal's team is 1-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Skubal's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. The Royals have a 2-3-0 ATS record in Wacha's five starts that had a set spread. The Royals have a 1-2 record in Wacha's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (64.2%)

Tigers vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Tigers, Kansas City is the underdog at +132, and Detroit is -156 playing at home.

Tigers vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Tigers. The Royals are -166 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are +138.

Tigers vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for the Tigers versus Royals contest on April 28 has been set at 7.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in six, or 46.2%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Detroit has won two of three games when listed as at least -156 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 12 of 26 chances this season.

In 26 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 11-15-0 against the spread.

The Royals have won 61.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (11-7).

Kansas City is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

In the 26 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-16-0).

The Royals have put together a 16-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering 61.5% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Mark Canha leads Detroit in OBP (.407), slugging percentage (.511) and total hits (24) this season. He has a .273 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 29th in slugging.

Canha will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .353 with two doubles, two home runs, eight walks and seven RBI.

Riley Greene is batting .234 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 110th, his on-base percentage 26th, and his slugging percentage 57th.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .277 with a .494 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Spencer Torkelson has no home runs, but 11 RBI and a batting average of .214 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Salvador Perez has accumulated an on-base percentage of .404, a slugging percentage of .610, and has 35 hits, all club-highs for the Royals (while batting .350).

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 11th and he is sixth in slugging.

Perez hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .382 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and nine RBI.

Bobby Witt Jr.'s .558 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .310 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 20th, his on-base percentage is 53rd, and he is 14th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .220 with five doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Maikel Garcia is batting .222 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks.

Tigers vs Royals Head to Head

4/27/2024: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/26/2024: 8-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/28/2023: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/18/2023: 11-10 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

11-10 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/17/2023: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/21/2023: 9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/20/2023: 1-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

1-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/19/2023: 6-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/28/2022: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/27/2022: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

