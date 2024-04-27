Tigers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28
Odds updated as of 11:25 AM
Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Tigers vs Royals Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (15-12) vs. Kansas City Royals (17-11)
- Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: BSDET
Tigers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: DET: (-156) | KC: (+132)
- Spread: DET: -1.5 (+138) | KC: +1.5 (-166)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Tigers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 3-0, 1.82 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 1-2, 3.81 ERA
The probable starters are Tarik Skubal (3-0) for the Tigers and Michael Wacha (1-2) for the Royals. Skubal's team is 1-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Skubal's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. The Royals have a 2-3-0 ATS record in Wacha's five starts that had a set spread. The Royals have a 1-2 record in Wacha's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Tigers vs Royals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (64.2%)
Tigers vs Royals Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Tigers, Kansas City is the underdog at +132, and Detroit is -156 playing at home.
Tigers vs Royals Spread
- The Royals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Tigers. The Royals are -166 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are +138.
Tigers vs Royals Over/Under
- The over/under for the Tigers versus Royals contest on April 28 has been set at 7.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!
Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Tigers have won in six, or 46.2%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This year Detroit has won two of three games when listed as at least -156 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 12 of 26 chances this season.
- In 26 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 11-15-0 against the spread.
- The Royals have won 61.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (11-7).
- Kansas City is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.
- In the 26 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-16-0).
- The Royals have put together a 16-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering 61.5% of the time).
Tigers Player Leaders
- Mark Canha leads Detroit in OBP (.407), slugging percentage (.511) and total hits (24) this season. He has a .273 batting average.
- Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 29th in slugging.
- Canha will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .353 with two doubles, two home runs, eight walks and seven RBI.
- Riley Greene is batting .234 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .379.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 110th, his on-base percentage 26th, and his slugging percentage 57th.
- Kerry Carpenter is batting .277 with a .494 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.
- Spencer Torkelson has no home runs, but 11 RBI and a batting average of .214 this season.
Royals Player Leaders
- Salvador Perez has accumulated an on-base percentage of .404, a slugging percentage of .610, and has 35 hits, all club-highs for the Royals (while batting .350).
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 11th and he is sixth in slugging.
- Perez hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .382 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and nine RBI.
- Bobby Witt Jr.'s .558 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .310 with an on-base percentage of .352.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 20th, his on-base percentage is 53rd, and he is 14th in slugging.
- Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .220 with five doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
- Maikel Garcia is batting .222 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks.
Tigers vs Royals Head to Head
- 4/27/2024: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/26/2024: 8-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 9/28/2023: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 7/18/2023: 11-10 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 7/17/2023: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/21/2023: 9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/20/2023: 1-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 6/19/2023: 6-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 9/28/2022: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/27/2022: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!