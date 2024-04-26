Tigers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals.

Tigers vs Royals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (14-12) vs. Kansas City Royals (17-10)

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSKC

Tigers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-112) | KC: (-104)

DET: (-112) | KC: (-104) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-188) | KC: -1.5 (+155)

DET: +1.5 (-188) | KC: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tigers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 1-0, 2.95 ERA vs Brady Singer (Royals) - 2-1, 2.76 ERA

The probable pitchers are Casey Mize (1-0) for the Tigers and Brady Singer (2-1) for the Royals. Mize and his team have covered in each of the four games he's started with a spread this season. Mize has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Royals are 3-2-0 ATS in Singer's five starts that had a set spread. The Royals are 2-1 in Singer's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (52.5%)

Tigers vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Royals, Detroit is the favorite at -112, and Kansas City is -104 playing on the road.

Tigers vs Royals Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Royals are +155 to cover, while the Tigers are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Tigers-Royals on April 27, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 12 games this season and have come away with the win five times (41.7%) in those contests.

This season Detroit has been victorious five times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 11 of their 25 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 25 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 10-15-0 against the spread.

The Royals are 11-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 64.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Kansas City has a record of 10-6 (62.5%).

The Royals have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times this season for a 9-16-0 record against the over/under.

The Royals have collected a 16-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .233. He has an on-base percentage of .378 and a slugging percentage of .467.

He ranks 108th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Mark Canha leads Detroit with 23 hits and an OBP of .398, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .518. He's batting .271.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 61st, his on-base percentage 16th, and his slugging percentage 24th.

Canha heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .450 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Kerry Carpenter has collected 22 base hits, an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .506 this season.

Spencer Torkelson has no home runs, but 11 RBI and a batting average of .222 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Salvador Perez has an on-base percentage of .400, a slugging percentage of .604, and has 33 hits, all club-highs for the Royals (while batting .344).

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks seventh in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Perez brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Bobby Witt Jr. paces his team with a .565 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .306 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 14th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino has five doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .233.

Maikel Garcia has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .214.

Tigers vs Royals Head to Head

4/26/2024: 8-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/28/2023: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/26/2023: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/20/2023: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/19/2023: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/18/2023: 11-10 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

11-10 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/24/2023: 6-4 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-4 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/23/2023: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/22/2023: 8-5 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-5 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/29/2022: 10-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

