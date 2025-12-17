Thunder vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18

Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025

Thursday, December 18, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: NBA TV, FDSOK, and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (6-20) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-2) after losing three road games in a row. The Thunder are heavy favorites by 15.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 18, 2025. The matchup's over/under is set at 223.5.

Thunder vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -15.5 223.5 -952 +640

Thunder vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (80.7%)

Thunder vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Thunder have registered a 14-12-0 record against the spread this season.

The Clippers have eight wins against the spread in 26 games this season.

This season, 14 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total.

Clippers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 14 times in 26 opportunities (53.8%).

Oklahoma City has the same winning percentage against the spread in home games (.538) as it does in away games.

In home games, the Thunder go over the total 53.8% of the time (seven of 13 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of road games (seven of 13 contests).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Los Angeles has a lower winning percentage at home (.091, 1-10-0 record) than on the road (.467, 7-8-0).

Looking at the over/under, Clippers games have gone over six of 11 times at home (54.5%), and eight of 15 on the road (53.3%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists, shooting 56% from the field and 43.7% from downtown, with 2.2 made treys per game.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 18.7 points, 8 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (seventh in NBA).

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 14 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 12.1 points, 3.3 assists and 10.6 rebounds.

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 8.4 points, 3.1 boards and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 44.5% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 26 points for the Clippers, plus 5.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists.

Ivica Zubac averages 16.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is also making 61.3% of his shots from the field (eighth in NBA).

Per game, Kawhi Leonard provides the Clippers 25 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists, plus 2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Clippers get 12 points per game from John Collins, plus 4.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists.

Kris Dunn averages 8.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He is making 48.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.