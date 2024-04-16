Tigers vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

On Wednesday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are playing the Texas Rangers.

Tigers vs Rangers Game Info

Detroit Tigers (10-7) vs. Texas Rangers (9-9)

Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSSW

Tigers vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-144) | TEX: (+122)

DET: (-144) | TEX: (+122) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+152) | TEX: +1.5 (-184)

DET: -1.5 (+152) | TEX: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Tigers vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 2-0, 2.08 ERA vs Dane Dunning (Rangers) - 2-1, 4.50 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (2-0) to the mound, while Dane Dunning (2-1) will take the ball for the Rangers. Skubal has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Skubal's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rangers have a 2-1-0 record against the spread in Dunning's starts. The Rangers were the underdog on the moneyline for two Dunning starts this season -- they won both.

Tigers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (54.8%)

Tigers vs Rangers Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while Texas is a +122 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are at the Tigers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rangers are +152 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are -184.

Tigers vs Rangers Over/Under

A combined run total of 7 has been set for Tigers-Rangers on April 17, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Tigers vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in nine games this season and have come away with the win five times (55.6%) in those contests.

Detroit has a record of 3-2 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -144 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in five of their 16 opportunities.

In 16 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 5-11-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have won five of the eight games they were the moneyline underdog this season (62.5%).

Texas has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Rangers have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times this season for an 8-10-0 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have a 9-9-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit with an OBP of .356 this season while batting .217 with 13 walks and 11 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .417.

He is 128th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Mark Canha has 12 hits, which leads Detroit batters this season. He's batting .222 with seven extra-base hits. He's also slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 120th, his on-base percentage 63rd, and his slugging percentage 60th.

Canha enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .302 with a .558 slugging percentage and five RBI this year.

Carpenter heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Spencer Torkelson has been key for Detroit with 14 hits, an OBP of .293 plus a slugging percentage of .284.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has a .432 slugging percentage, which paces the Rangers. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 71st in slugging.

Semien takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .261 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI.

Adolis Garcia's 20 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .303 while slugging .530 with an on-base percentage of .365.

He is currently 33rd in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Evan Carter is hitting .211 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Corey Seager leads his team with a .377 on-base percentage.

Tigers vs Rangers Head to Head

4/16/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4/15/2024: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6/19/2022: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6/18/2022: 14-7 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6/29/2023: 8-5 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6/28/2023: 10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6/27/2023: 8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6/26/2023: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5/31/2023: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5/30/2023: 10-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

