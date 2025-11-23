Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 23

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Sunday, November 23, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: KUNP and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (16-1) host the Portland Trail Blazers (7-9) after winning seven straight home games. The Thunder are heavy favorites by 15.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 23, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5 points.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -15.5 234.5 -1205 +750

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (82.7%)

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread nine times in 17 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 8-8-0 this year.

This season, nine of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total out of 16 chances.

Trail Blazers games this year have hit the over 75% of the time (12 out of 16 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has played better when playing at home, covering four times in seven home games, and five times in 10 road games.

The Thunder have exceeded the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in four of seven home matchups (57.1%). In away games, they have hit the over in five of 10 games (50%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Portland has a better winning percentage at home (.714, 5-2-0 record) than on the road (.333, 3-6-0).

Looking at the over/under, Trail Blazers games have finished over five of seven times at home (71.4%), and seven of nine away (77.8%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.9 points, 4.9 boards and 6.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 12.4 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 15.9 points, 3.8 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals (eighth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Chet Holmgren averages 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 57.8% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown, with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Cason Wallace is averaging 8.8 points, 2.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 25.9 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 6.7 boards and 5.7 assists.

The Trail Blazers are getting 10.2 points, 10 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Donovan Clingan.

The Trail Blazers get 22.6 points per game from Shaedon Sharpe, plus 5 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The Trail Blazers get 16.7 points per game from Jrue Holiday, plus 5.3 boards and 8.3 assists.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 18.4 points, 3.5 boards and 2.4 assists per game from Jerami Grant.

