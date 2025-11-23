Cavaliers vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 23

Cavaliers vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Sunday, November 23, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and FDSSC

A pair of the league's best scorers hit the court when Donovan Mitchell (fifth, 30.3 PPG) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-6) host James Harden (ninth, 28.4 PPG) and the Los Angeles Clippers (5-11) on Sunday, November 23, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET on FDSOH and FDSSC. The Cavaliers are 9.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under set at 229.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -9.5 229.5 -370 +295

Cavaliers vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (79.8%)

Cavaliers vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 6-11-0 against the spread this season.

In the Clippers' 16 games this year, they have five wins against the spread.

Games involving the Cavaliers have hit the over eight times out of 16 chances this season.

Clippers games this year have hit the over on 10 of 16 set point totals (62.5%).

At home, Cleveland has a worse record against the spread (3-7-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (3-4-0).

When playing at home, the Cavaliers eclipse the total 30% of the time (three of 10 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, exceeding the total in 71.4% of games (five of seven).

This year, Los Angeles is 1-7-0 at home against the spread (.125 winning percentage). Away, it is 4-4-0 ATS (.500).

Looking at the over/under, Clippers games have gone over 62.5% of the time this season, both at home (five of eight) and on the road (five of eight).

Cavaliers Leaders

Mitchell is averaging 30.3 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 boards.

Evan Mobley is averaging 19 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (eighth in NBA).

Jarrett Allen averages 14.8 points, 7.6 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 57.7% from the floor.

De'Andre Hunter's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the field and 31.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 11.3 points, 1.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Clippers Leaders

Harden is averaging 28.4 points, 6 boards and 8.5 assists for the Clippers.

The Clippers get 16 points per game from Ivica Zubac, plus 11.2 boards and 2.3 assists.

Per game, John Collins provides the Clippers 11.6 points, 4.9 boards and 0.6 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Clippers get 6.9 points per game from Kris Dunn, plus 2.5 boards and 2.7 assists.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 6.7 points, 2 boards and 0.6 assists per contest. He is making 41.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

