Suns vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 23

Suns vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Sunday, November 23, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily, Suns+, and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (11-4) are underdogs (+3) as they try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (10-6) at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 23, 2025 at PHX Arena. The contest airs on AZFamily, Suns+, and FDSSW. The over/under in the matchup is 233.5.

Suns vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -3 233.5 -148 +126

Suns vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (59.7%)

Suns vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Suns have put together a 10-4-2 record against the spread this season.

The Spurs are 6-6-3 against the spread this season.

This season, eight of the Suns' games have gone over the point total out of 15 chances.

Spurs games this year have hit the over 53.3% of the time (eight out of 15 games with a set point total).

At home, Phoenix sports a better record against the spread (7-1-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (3-3-1).

The Suns have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of home games (33.3%) than away games (71.4%).

San Antonio has performed better against the spread at home (5-3-2) than on the road (1-3-1) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Spurs games have finished over less often at home (four of 10, 40%) than away (four of five, 80%).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 27.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists.

Collin Gillespie averages 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Mark Williams averages 12.2 points, 8.2 boards and 0.9 assists.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 11.6 points, 5.3 boards and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Ryan Dunn is averaging 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Spurs Leaders

Devin Vassell is averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Spurs.

Per game, Keldon Johnson provides the Spurs 12.5 points, 6.3 boards and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Spurs get 13.1 points per game from Harrison Barnes, plus 3.1 boards and 2.1 assists.

Per game, Julian Champagnie gives the Spurs 10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, De'Aaron Fox gets the Spurs 23.1 points, 3.4 boards and 6.6 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

