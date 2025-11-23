Jazz vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 23

Jazz vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Sunday, November 23, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and SportsNet LA

The Los Angeles Lakers (11-4) will look to Luka Doncic (first in the league scoring 34.6 points per game) when they try to hold off Lauri Markkanen (sixth in the NBA with 29.9 PPG) and the Utah Jazz (5-10) on Sunday, November 23, 2025 at Delta Center. The Lakers are 9-point road favorites in the game, which tips at 8 p.m. ET on KJZZ, Jazz+, and SportsNet LA. The matchup has an over/under of 244.5.

Jazz vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -9 244.5 -391 +310

Jazz vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (66.9%)

Jazz vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have put together a record of 11-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Jazz have eight wins against the spread in 15 games this season.

This season, 10 of the Lakers' games have gone over the point total.

Jazz games this season have eclipsed the over/under 60% of the time (nine out of 15 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered four times in six games at home, and it has covered seven times in nine games on the road.

The Lakers have gone over the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in six of six home matchups (100%). On the road, they have hit the over in four of nine games (44.4%).

Utah has performed better against the spread at home (6-2-0) than away (2-5-0) this year.

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (87.5%, seven of eight) compared to away (28.6%, two of seven).

Lakers Leaders

Doncic averages 34.6 points, 8.5 boards and 9 assists.

Austin Reaves averages 28.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.6 assists.

Deandre Ayton is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 boards and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jake Laravia's numbers on the season are 10.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 34% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Rui Hachimura's numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 3.8 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 56.6% from the field and 48.1% from beyond the arc (fifth in NBA), with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Jazz Leaders

Per game, Markkanen gets the Jazz 29.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Jazz are getting 22.8 points, 3.9 boards and 7.1 assists per game from Keyonte George.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 7.3 points, 9.6 boards and 3.7 assists. He is making 38.7% of his shots from the field.

Kyle Filipowski's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 5.7 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.8% of his shots from the floor.

Svi Mykhailiuk's numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 2.5 boards and 1.9 assists per game. He is sinking 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 treys.

