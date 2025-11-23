Raptors vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 23

Raptors vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Sunday, November 23, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: YES and SportsNet

The Toronto Raptors (11-5) are heavily favored (by 13.5 points) to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (3-12) on Sunday, November 23, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET. The point total is 230.5 for the matchup.

Raptors vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -13.5 230.5 -820 +570

Raptors vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (73.1%)

Raptors vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Raptors have covered the spread 10 times in 16 games with a set spread.

The Nets have played 15 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, eight of the Raptors' games have gone over the point total out of 15 chances.

Nets games this year have gone over the total in eight of 15 opportunities (53.3%).

Toronto has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered three times in six games when playing at home, and it has covered seven times in 10 games on the road.

At home, the Raptors eclipse the over/under 50% of the time (three of six games). They hit the over in the same percentage of away games (five of 10 contests).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .286 (2-5-0). Away, it is .500 (4-3-1).

In terms of the over/under, Nets games have gone over four of seven times at home (57.1%), and four of eight on the road (50%).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 51% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Brandon Ingram averages 21.1 points, 5.8 boards and 4 assists, shooting 49.6% from the floor and 28.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

RJ Barrett is averaging 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Sandro Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.1 points, 3.7 boards and 1.9 assists.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 24.8 points, 7.7 boards and 3.1 assists for the Nets.

Nic Claxton's numbers on the season are 14.8 points, 7.5 boards and 4.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 57.2% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Terance Mann gives the Nets 9.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Noah Clowney's numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 3.7 boards and 1.5 assists per game. He is sinking 37.2% of his shots from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Egor Demin averages 7.7 points, 3.2 boards and 3.5 assists. He is draining 38.9% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

