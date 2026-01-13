Thunder vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info

The Western's top two teams, the Oklahoma City Thunder (33-7) and the San Antonio Spurs (27-12), take the court at Paycom Center on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock and FDSOK. The Thunder are favored by 7.5 points at home. The point total in the matchup is set at 228.5.

Thunder vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -7.5 228.5 -260 +215

Thunder vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (73.8%)

Thunder vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Thunder have gone 19-21-0 against the spread this season.

The Spurs have played 39 games, with 20 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 21 times out of 39 chances this season.

The Spurs have gone over the point total 41% of the time this season (16 of 39 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Oklahoma City has a better record against the spread (11-11-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (8-10-0).

When playing at home, the Thunder eclipse the total 54.5% of the time (12 of 22 games). They've hit the over in 50% of games on the road (nine of 18 contests).

Against the spread, San Antonio has had better results on the road (11-9-1) than at home (9-7-2).

In terms of the over/under, Spurs games have gone over seven of 18 times at home (38.9%), and nine of 21 away (42.9%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 31.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 54.7% from the field and 39.6% from downtown, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Chet Holmgren averages 18.1 points, 8.4 boards and 1.6 assists.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 14.2 points, 3.4 boards and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 10.4 boards and 3 assists per contest, shooting 64.4% from the field.

Jalen Williams is averaging 17.6 points, 5 boards and 5.7 assists.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 24.3 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is also draining 51.6% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Per game, De'Aaron Fox provides the Spurs 20.7 points, 4.2 boards and 5.8 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Stephon Castle provides the Spurs 17.2 points, 5.1 boards and 6.8 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Spurs receive 13.7 points per game from Keldon Johnson, plus 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Julian Champagnie's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 6.2 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. He is draining 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 treys.

