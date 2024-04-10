Thunder vs. Spurs NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 10

Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: BSOK and BSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (20-59) are big, 17-point underdogs against the Oklahoma City Thunder (54-25) at Paycom Center on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSSW. The matchup's over/under is set at 227.

Thunder vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -17 -110 -110 227 -110 -110 -1667 +900

Thunder vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Thunder are 43-35-1 against the spread this season.

The Spurs have played 79 games, with 41 wins against the spread.

This season, 44 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total.

The Spurs have gone over the point total 48.1% of the time this year (38 of 79 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (24-14-0) than it has in road tilts (19-21-1).

The Thunder have exceeded the over/under in 20 of 38 home games (52.6%). They've done better in away games, topping the total in 24 of 41 matchups (58.5%).

San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .487 (19-19-1). On the road, it is .550 (22-18-0).

Spurs games have gone above the over/under 53.8% of the time at home (21 of 39), and 42.5% of the time away (17 of 40).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 30.3 points, 5.5 boards and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 53.9% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Chet Holmgren averages 16.6 points, 7.9 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 52.7% from the field and 37.1% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Williams averages 19.4 points, 4.0 boards and 4.6 assists, shooting 53.9% from the field and 43.2% from downtown (sixth in league), with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Giddey is averaging 12.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Cason Wallace is averaging 6.9 points, 1.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds.

Spurs Leaders

Devin Vassell averages 19.5 points for the Spurs, plus 3.8 boards and 4.1 assists.

Jeremy Sochan's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He is draining 43.7% of his shots from the field.

The Spurs get 9.9 points per game from Tre Jones, plus 3.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

The Spurs get 11.1 points per game from Zach Collins, plus 5.3 boards and 2.8 assists.

Per game, Malaki Branham provides the Spurs 9.2 points, 2.0 boards and 2.1 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks.

