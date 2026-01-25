Thunder vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 25

Thunder vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 25, 2026

Sunday, January 25, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: FDSOK and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (28-19) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-9) at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 25, 2026 at Paycom Center. The contest airs on FDSOK and TSN. The point total is set at 225.5 in the matchup.

Thunder vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -12.5 225.5 -592 +430

Thunder vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (80.2%)

Thunder vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread in a matchup 23 times this season (23-23-0).

The Raptors have 24 wins against the spread in 47 games this season.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 25 times out of 47 chances this season.

Raptors games this year have hit the over 40.4% of the time (19 out of 47 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in the same percentage of home games as away games (50%). It has covered 12 times in 24 games at home and 11 times in 22 games when playing on the road.

Looking at over/unders, the Thunder hit the over less consistently at home, as they've eclipsed the total 13 times in 24 opportunities this season (54.2%). On the road, they have hit the over 12 times in 22 opportunities (54.5%).

This year, Toronto is 9-14-0 at home against the spread (.391 winning percentage). Away, it is 15-9-0 ATS (.625).

Raptors games have gone above the over/under more often at home (10 times out of 23) than away (nine of 24) this season.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.3 points, 4.4 boards and 6.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 18 points, 1.6 assists and 8.6 boards.

Ajay Mitchell's numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Cason Wallace averages 7.4 points, 3.1 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 41.2% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per game.

Luguentz Dort's numbers on the season are 8.4 points, 3.7 boards and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 39.3% from the floor and 33.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He is also draining 50.1% of his shots from the field and 31.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 trey.

The Raptors are receiving 21.7 points, 6 boards and 3.8 assists per game from Brandon Ingram.

Per game, Immanuel Quickley gets the Raptors 17 points, 4.3 boards and 6.3 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Sandro Mamukelashvili's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 5.1 boards and 2 assists per contest. He is making 53% of his shots from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

The Raptors get 7.2 points per game from Jamal Shead, plus 1.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

