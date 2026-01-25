Clippers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 25

Clippers vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 25, 2026

Sunday, January 25, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: YES and FDSSC

The Brooklyn Nets (12-31) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to end a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (20-24) on Sunday, January 25, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET. The over/under in the matchup is 211.5.

Clippers vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -9.5 211.5 -360 +290

Clippers vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (77.3%)

Clippers vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Clippers are 21-23-0 against the spread this season.

The Nets have played 43 games, with 20 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Clippers have hit the over 23 times out of 43 chances this season.

Nets games this year have gone over the point total 41.9% of the time (18 out of 43 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 10 times in 21 games at home, and it has covered 11 times in 23 games on the road.

In home games, the Clippers go over the over/under 47.6% of the time (10 of 21 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, exceeding the total in 56.5% of games (13 of 23).

Against the spread, Brooklyn has performed better at home (11-11-1) than away (9-9-2).

In terms of the over/under, Nets games have gone over more frequently at home (10 of 23, 43.5%) than away (eight of 20, 40%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 25.8 points, 4.8 boards and 8.1 assists.

Kawhi Leonard's numbers on the season are 28.1 points, 6.2 boards and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 49.7% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made treys.

Ivica Zubac averages 14.8 points, 11.1 boards and 2.3 assists, shooting 60.3% from the field (eighth in league).

John Collins' numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 4.9 boards and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 55.9% from the floor and 42.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Kris Dunn is averaging 7.9 points, 2.9 boards and 3.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 25.4 points, 7.4 boards and 3.2 assists for the Nets.

Nic Claxton averages 12.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4 assists. He is also making 58.4% of his shots from the floor (10th in NBA).

Noah Clowney averages 13.1 points, 4.3 boards and 1.9 assists. He is draining 38.8% of his shots from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.

Day'Ron Sharpe's numbers on the season are 7.8 points, 6.2 boards and 2.3 assists per game. He is making 60.3% of his shots from the floor.

Egor Demin's numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 3 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He is sinking 40.4% of his shots from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

