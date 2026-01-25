Spurs vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 25

Spurs vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 25, 2026

Sunday, January 25, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (31-14) host the New Orleans Pelicans (11-36) after winning four straight home games. The Spurs are double-digit favorites by 12.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 25, 2026. The matchup has an over/under of 237.5 points.

Spurs vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -12.5 237.5 -621 +460

Spurs vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (83%)

Spurs vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Spurs have put together a record of 22-20-3 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have 25 wins against the spread in 47 games this season.

Spurs games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 17 times out of 47 chances this season.

Pelicans games this season have gone over the point total 53.2% of the time (25 out of 47 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, San Antonio has fared worse when playing at home, covering 10 times in 21 home games, and 12 times in 24 road games.

The Spurs have eclipsed the over/under in eight of 21 home games (38.1%), compared to nine of 24 road games (37.5%).

This season, New Orleans is 15-11-0 at home against the spread (.577 winning percentage). Away, it is 10-11-0 ATS (.476).

Pelicans games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (15 times out of 26) than on the road (10 of 21) this year.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.5 points, 2.9 assists and 10.9 boards.

De'Aaron Fox averages 20.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists, shooting 47.9% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Stephon Castle averages 16.9 points, 5 boards and 7.1 assists, shooting 45.1% from the field and 28.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.4 points, 6 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Julian Champagnie averages 11.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.9% from downtown, with 2.6 made treys per game.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III is averaging 22.3 points, 6 boards and 3.6 assists for the Pelicans.

Derik Queen averages 12.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He is also draining 49% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Jeremiah Fears provides the Pelicans 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Pelicans receive 22 points per game from Zion Williamson, plus 5.9 boards and 3.4 assists.

Per game, Saddiq Bey gives the Pelicans 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

