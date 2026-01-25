Pistons vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 25

Pistons vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 25, 2026

Sunday, January 25, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (12-34) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (32-11) on Sunday, January 25, 2026 at Little Caesars Arena as big, 13.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 3 p.m. ET on FDSDET and NBCS-CA. The matchup's over/under is set at 225.5.

Pistons vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -13.5 225.5 -671 +490

Pistons vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (89%)

Pistons vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Pistons have put together a 23-19-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Kings are 17-27-2 this year.

This season, Pistons games have hit the over 18 times out of 46 chances.

Kings games this season have gone over the total in 22 of 46 opportunities (47.8%).

Against the spread, Detroit has played worse when playing at home, covering 12 times in 23 home games, and 11 times in 20 road games.

The Pistons have exceeded the over/under in nine of 23 home games (39.1%). They've fared better in away games, going over the total in nine of 20 matchups (45%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Sacramento has a lower winning percentage at home (.360, 9-15-1 record) than away (.381, 8-12-1).

Looking at the over/under, Kings games have gone over 11 of 25 times at home (44%), and 11 of 21 away (52.4%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 25.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 9.7 assists, shooting 45.1% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Duren's numbers on the season are 17.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 62.7% from the field (sixth in league).

Ausar Thompson is averaging 10.9 points, 2.6 assists and 6 boards.

Isaiah Stewart averages 10.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 53.5% from the floor.

Duncan Robinson averages 12.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 40.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made treys per game.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook averages 15.5 points for the Kings, plus 6.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

The Kings are getting 18.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from DeMar DeRozan.

Zach LaVine averages 19.5 points, 2.8 boards and 2.3 assists. He is making 48.6% of his shots from the field and 39.9% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per contest.

The Kings get 12.8 points per game from Dennis Schroder, plus 3.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Maxime Raynaud's numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 6.4 boards and 1.1 assists per game. He is sinking 54.1% of his shots from the floor.

