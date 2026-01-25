NHL
Golden Knights vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 25
The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Ottawa Senators.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.
Golden Knights vs Senators Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (25-13-12) vs. Ottawa Senators (23-21-7)
- Date: Sunday, January 25, 2026
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-142)
|Senators (+118)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (60.4%)
Golden Knights vs Senators Puck Line
- The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And Vegas, the favorite, is +168.
Golden Knights vs Senators Over/Under
- Golden Knights versus Senators on Jan. 25 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +100 and the under -120.
Golden Knights vs Senators Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Senators, Vegas is the favorite at -142, and Ottawa is +118 playing at home.