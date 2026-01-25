Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 25

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 25, 2026

Sunday, January 25, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: ALT2, FDSSE, and WMC-TV

The Denver Nuggets (31-15) are slight underdogs (by 2 points) to build on a six-game road win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (18-25) on Sunday, January 25, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -2 225.5 -146 +124

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (52.2%)

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have covered the spread 18 times this season (18-24-1).

The Nuggets are 27-19-0 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Grizzlies have hit the over 19 times out of 46 chances this season.

Nuggets games this year have hit the over on 27 of 46 set point totals (58.7%).

Memphis has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 10 times in 23 opportunities at home, and it has covered eight times in 20 opportunities on the road.

In home games, the Grizzlies eclipse the over/under 52.2% of the time (12 of 23 games). They've hit the over in 35% of away games (seven of 20 contests).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Denver has a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 10-10-0 record) than away (.654, 17-9-0).

Nuggets games have gone above the over/under 55% of the time at home (11 of 20), and 61.5% of the time on the road (16 of 26).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 18.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 47.9% from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Cedric Coward is averaging 14 points, 6.4 boards and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Cam Spencer's numbers on the season are 12 points, 2.7 boards and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field and 46.4% from downtown (fourth in NBA), with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Jock Landale averages 11.6 points, 6.5 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 52.5% from the field and 39.8% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaylen Wells is averaging 11.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Nuggets Leaders

Jamal Murray averages 26 points for the Nuggets, plus 4.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists.

The Nuggets receive 14.5 points per game from Peyton Watson, plus 5.1 boards and 1.9 assists.

Per game, Tim Hardaway Jr. gets the Nuggets 13.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Bruce Brown's numbers on the season are 7.2 points, 4.1 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He is making 45.3% of his shots from the floor.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers on the season are 8.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is draining 58.5% of his shots from the field.

