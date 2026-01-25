NHL
Panthers vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 25
The Florida Panthers versus the Chicago Blackhawks is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Florida Panthers (27-20-3) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-22-8)
- Date: Sunday, January 25, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: NHL Network
Panthers vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-150)
|Blackhawks (+125)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Panthers win (53%)
Panthers vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are -205 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +164.
Panthers vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Panthers versus Blackhawks matchup on Jan. 25 has been set at 5.5, with -130 odds on the over and +106 odds on the under.
Panthers vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Florida is a -150 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +125 underdog at home.