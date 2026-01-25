FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    NHL

    Panthers vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 25

    Data Skrive

    Panthers vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 25

    The Florida Panthers versus the Chicago Blackhawks is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.

    We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Panthers vs Blackhawks Game Info

    • Florida Panthers (27-20-3) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-22-8)
    • Date: Sunday, January 25, 2026
    • Time: 7 p.m. ET
    • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
    • Coverage: NHL Network

    Panthers vs Blackhawks Odds

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Panthers (-150)Blackhawks (+125)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

    Panthers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

    • Prediction: Panthers win (53%)

    Panthers vs Blackhawks Puck Line

    • The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are -205 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +164.

    Panthers vs Blackhawks Over/Under

    • The over/under for the Panthers versus Blackhawks matchup on Jan. 25 has been set at 5.5, with -130 odds on the over and +106 odds on the under.

    Panthers vs Blackhawks Moneyline

    • Florida is a -150 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +125 underdog at home.

