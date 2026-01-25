Panthers vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 25

The Florida Panthers versus the Chicago Blackhawks is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.

Panthers vs Blackhawks Game Info

Florida Panthers (27-20-3) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-22-8)

Date: Sunday, January 25, 2026

Sunday, January 25, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NHL Network

Panthers vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-150) Blackhawks (+125) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (53%)

Panthers vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are -205 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +164.

Panthers vs Blackhawks Over/Under

The over/under for the Panthers versus Blackhawks matchup on Jan. 25 has been set at 5.5, with -130 odds on the over and +106 odds on the under.

Panthers vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Florida is a -150 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +125 underdog at home.

