Thunder vs. Pelicans NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 24

Thunder vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: TNT, BSOK, BSNO, and truTV

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 7.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New Orleans Pelicans at Paycom Center on Wednesday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, BSOK, BSNO, and truTV. The Thunder hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The point total is set at 211.5 for the matchup.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -7.5 -108 -112 211.5 -110 -110 -295 +240

Thunder vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (69%)

Thunder vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a record of 46-35-1 against the spread this season.

In the Pelicans' 82 games this season, they have 44 wins against the spread.

This season, 45 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total.

Pelicans games this year have gone over the total in 37 of 82 opportunities (45.1%).

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 27 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 19 times in 41 opportunities in away games.

The Thunder have gone over the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 21 of 41 home matchups (51.2%). In away games, they have hit the over in 24 of 41 games (58.5%).

New Orleans has been better against the spread away (24-16-2) than at home (20-20-0) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Pelicans games have finished over 20 of 40 times at home (50%), and 17 of 42 away (40.5%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.1 points, 5.5 boards and 6.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (first in NBA) and 0.9 blocked shots.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (fourth in league).

Jalen Williams averages 19.1 points, 4 rebounds and 4.5 assists, shooting 54% from the floor and 42.7% from beyond the arc (ninth in league), with 1.5 made treys per game.

Josh Giddey is averaging 12.3 points, 4.8 assists and 6.4 boards.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 10.9 points, 1.4 assists and 3.6 boards.

Pelicans Leaders

Brandon Ingram averages 20.8 points, 5.1 boards and 5.7 assists. He is also draining 49.2% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 20 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He is making 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc (seventh in league), with an average of 3.6 triples (third in league).

The Pelicans are receiving 12.2 points, 8.8 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas.

Herbert Jones' numbers on the season are 11 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He is draining 49.8% of his shots from the field and 41.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

The Pelicans receive 14.8 points per game from Trey Murphy III, plus 4.9 boards and 2.2 assists.

