Bulls vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 31

Bulls vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and WVUE

The New Orleans Pelicans (8-26) are favored (-1.5) to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (15-17) at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 31, 2025 at United Center. The matchup airs on CHSN, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and WVUE. The point total in the matchup is set at 245.5.

Bulls vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -1.5 245.5 -120 +102

Bulls vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (66.9%)

Bulls vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans are 21-13-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have 15 wins against the spread in 32 games this season.

Pelicans games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 20 times out of 32 chances this season.

The Bulls have eclipsed the over/under 46.9% of the time this year (15 of 32 games with a set point total).

At home, New Orleans has a better record against the spread (14-7-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (7-6-0).

When playing at home, the Pelicans eclipse the total 66.7% of the time (14 of 21 games). They've hit the over in 46.2% of road games (six of 13 contests).

Against the spread, Chicago has had better results away (8-8-0) than at home (7-8-1).

Bulls games have gone above the over/under 31.2% of the time at home (five of 16), and 62.5% of the time on the road (10 of 16).

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III is averaging 20.7 points, 6.1 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.2 blocked shots.

Derik Queen is averaging 13.3 points, 7 boards and 4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Saddiq Bey averages 15.1 points, 5.9 boards and 2.3 assists.

Jeremiah Fears is averaging 14.4 points, 3.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Zion Williamson is averaging 22.3 points, 3.4 assists and 5.7 boards.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 16.1 points for the Bulls, plus 8.9 boards and 3.3 assists.

Per game, Matas Buzelis provides the Bulls 14 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocks.

The Bulls are receiving 12.2 points, 2.9 boards and 5 assists per game from Tre Jones.

The Bulls are getting 13.8 points, 2.6 boards and 3.1 assists per game from Ayo Dosunmu.

Per game, Kevin Huerter provides the Bulls 11.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

