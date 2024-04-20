Thunder vs. Pelicans NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 21

Thunder vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Sunday, April 21, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: TNT and BSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans meet to start the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. The Thunder are favored by 9 points in the contest, which airs on TNT and BSOK at 9:30 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 215.5.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -9 -108 -112 215.5 -110 -110 -357 +290

Thunder vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (69.5%)

Thunder vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Thunder are 46-35-1 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have played 82 games, with 44 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 45 times this season.

The Pelicans have gone over the point total 45.1% of the time this season (37 of 82 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has fared better at home, covering 27 times in 41 home games, and 19 times in 41 road games.

At home, the Thunder exceed the total 51.2% of the time (21 of 41 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, going over the total in 58.5% of games (24 of 41).

New Orleans has performed better against the spread on the road (24-16-2) than at home (20-20-0) this season.

Pelicans games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time at home (20 of 40), and 40.5% of the time on the road (17 of 42).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.1 points, 5.5 boards and 6.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (first in league) and 0.9 blocked shots.

Chet Holmgren's numbers on the season are 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 53% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Williams averages 19.1 points, 4 boards and 4.5 assists.

Josh Giddey is averaging 12.3 points, 6.4 boards and 4.8 assists.

Luguentz Dort's numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 39.4% from downtown, with an average of 2 made treys.

Pelicans Leaders

Brandon Ingram's numbers on the season are 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest. He is also sinking 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.

The Pelicans receive 20 points per game from CJ McCollum, plus 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He is draining 55.9% of his shots from the field.

Herbert Jones' numbers on the season are 11 points, 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists per game. He is making 49.8% of his shots from the field and 41.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Per game, Trey Murphy III gives the Pelicans 14.8 points, 4.9 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

