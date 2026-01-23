Thunder vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23

Thunder vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, January 23, 2026

Friday, January 23, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: FDSOK and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (10-35) are heavy underdogs (+15.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-8) at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, January 23, 2026 at Paycom Center. The game airs on FDSOK and FDSIN. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Thunder vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -15.5 226.5 -1205 +750

Thunder vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (86.6%)

Thunder vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Thunder are 23-22-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pacers are 22-23-0 this season.

This season, 24 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total.

The Pacers have eclipsed the over/under 35.6% of the time this year (16 of 45 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 12 times in 23 opportunities at home, and it has covered 11 times in 22 opportunities in road games.

When it comes to point totals, the Thunder hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 12 times in 23 opportunities this season (52.2%). In road games, they have hit the over 12 times in 22 opportunities (54.5%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.583, 14-10-0 record) than on the road (.381, 8-13-0).

Pacers games have gone above the over/under more often at home (10 times out of 24) than on the road (six of 21) this season.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Chet Holmgren averages 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Ajay Mitchell averages 14.1 points, 3.5 boards and 3.7 assists, shooting 48.7% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Cason Wallace averages 7.3 points, 3 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 41.1% from the field and 35.6% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 10.4 boards and 3 assists per contest, shooting 64.4% from the field.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 23.8 points for the Pacers, plus 7 boards and 4 assists.

The Pacers are getting 17.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game from Andrew Nembhard.

Jay Huff's numbers on the season are 8.6 points, 3.8 boards and 1.3 assists per game. He is making 46.9% of his shots from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Jarace Walker's numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 4.2 boards and 1.9 assists per game. He is sinking 37.5% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

The Pacers receive 9.7 points per game from T.J. McConnell, plus 2.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

