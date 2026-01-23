Capitals vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23

The Washington Capitals versus the Calgary Flames is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Flames Game Info

Washington Capitals (24-21-6) vs. Calgary Flames (21-24-5)

Date: Friday, January 23, 2026

Friday, January 23, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-140) Flames (+116) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (55.9%)

Capitals vs Flames Puck Line

The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals (+168 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -210.

Capitals vs Flames Over/Under

The Capitals-Flames game on Jan. 23 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -134 and the under is +110.

Capitals vs Flames Moneyline

Calgary is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -140 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!