NHL
Capitals vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23
The Washington Capitals versus the Calgary Flames is on the NHL schedule for Friday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Capitals vs Flames Game Info
- Washington Capitals (24-21-6) vs. Calgary Flames (21-24-5)
- Date: Friday, January 23, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-140)
|Flames (+116)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (55.9%)
Capitals vs Flames Puck Line
- The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals (+168 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -210.
Capitals vs Flames Over/Under
- The Capitals-Flames game on Jan. 23 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -134 and the under is +110.
Capitals vs Flames Moneyline
- Calgary is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -140 favorite on the road.