Thunder vs. Mavericks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 14

Thunder vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Sunday, April 14, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: BSOK and BSSW

The Oklahoma City Thunder (56-25) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (50-31) on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at Paycom Center as heavy, 19-point favorites. The matchup airs at 3:30 PM ET on BSOK and BSSW. The matchup's point total is set at 225.

Thunder vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -19 -110 -110 225 -110 -110 -2500 +1100

Thunder vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (78.8%)

Thunder vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Thunder are 45-35-1 against the spread this season.

In the Mavericks' 81 games this season, they have 48 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have gone over the total 45 times this season.

The Mavericks have hit the over 45.7% of the time this season (37 of 81 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has a better record against the spread in home games (26-14-0) than it does in away games (19-21-1).

At home, the Thunder eclipse the total 52.5% of the time (21 of 40 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, eclipsing the total in 58.5% of games (24 of 41).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Dallas has a lower winning percentage at home (.512, 21-20-0 record) than away (.675, 27-13-0).

Mavericks games have finished above the over/under less often at home (16 times out of 41) than away (21 of 40) this season.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 35.5% from downtown, with 1.3 made treys per game.

Chet Holmgren averages 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Jalen Williams' numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 54% from the field and 42.6% from downtown (eighth in NBA), with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 34% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 11 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Mavericks Leaders

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 14.6 points for the Mavericks, plus 3.2 boards and 1.7 assists.

Josh Green's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is draining 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Per game, Jaden Hardy gets the Mavericks 7.2 points, 1.8 boards and 1.5 assists, plus 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Mavericks receive 3.3 points per game from Dwight Powell, plus 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper's numbers on the season are 2.7 points, 1.8 boards and 0.5 assists per contest. He is making 38.9% of his shots from the field.

