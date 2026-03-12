Saint Louis vs George Washington College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for A-10 Tournament

The No. 9 seed George Washington Revolutionaries (18-14, 8-10 A-10) will play in the A-10 tournament against the No. 1 seed Saint Louis Billikens (27-4, 15-3 A-10) on Friday at PPG Paints Arena, beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Saint Louis vs. George Washington Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Game time: 11:30 a.m. ET

11:30 a.m. ET TV channel: USA

USA Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Saint Louis vs. George Washington Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saint Louis win (72.9%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Friday's Saint Louis-George Washington spread (Saint Louis -6.5) or over/under (162.5 points).

Saint Louis vs. George Washington: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Saint Louis has covered 17 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.

George Washington has compiled a 14-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Saint Louis (16-10) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (61.5%) than George Washington (2-1) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (66.7%).

When playing at home, the Billikens sport a better record against the spread (13-5-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (4-6-0).

The Revolutionaries' winning percentage against the spread at home is .533 (8-7-0). On the road, it is .300 (3-7-0).

Saint Louis is 10-8-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

George Washington has eight wins against the spread in 19 A-10 games this year.

Saint Louis vs. George Washington: Moneyline Betting Stats

Saint Louis has won in 24, or 85.7%, of the 28 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Billikens have come away with a win 23 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -255 or better on the moneyline.

George Washington is 1-5 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 16.7% of those games).

The Revolutionaries have not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer in three chances.

Saint Louis has an implied victory probability of 71.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Saint Louis vs. George Washington Head-to-Head Comparison

Saint Louis put up 74.3 points per game and allowed 71.3 last season, making them 157th in college basketball offensively and 152nd defensively.

Last year, Saint Louis was 168th in college basketball in rebounds (32.2 per game) and 265th in rebounds allowed (32.4).

Last season Saint Louis was ranked 83rd in the country in assists with 14.9 per game.

Last season, Saint Louis was 288th in college basketball in turnovers committed (12.3 per game) and 317th in turnovers forced (9.8).

George Washington scored 73.2 points per game (197th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 68.4 points per contest (67th-ranked).

George Washington pulled down 31.3 rebounds per game (214th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed 32.1 rebounds per contest (239th-ranked).

George Washington ranked 148th in college basketball with 13.9 dimes per game.

Last season George Washington averaged 12.1 turnovers per game (267th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.7 turnovers per contest (62nd-ranked).

