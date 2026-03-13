FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Islanders vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Islanders vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13

In NHL action on Friday, the New York Islanders play the Los Angeles Kings.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Islanders vs Kings Game Info

  • New York Islanders (37-23-5) vs. Los Angeles Kings (26-23-15)
  • Date: Friday, March 13, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Kings Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-142)Kings (+118)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Kings Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Islanders win (60.9%)

Islanders vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Kings. The Islanders are +172 to cover the spread, while the Kings are -215.

Islanders vs Kings Over/Under

  • Islanders versus Kings on March 13 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Islanders vs Kings Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Islanders vs. Kings reveal New York as the favorite (-142) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+118) on the road.

