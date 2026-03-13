Islanders vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13

In NHL action on Friday, the New York Islanders play the Los Angeles Kings.

Islanders vs Kings Game Info

New York Islanders (37-23-5) vs. Los Angeles Kings (26-23-15)

Date: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-142) Kings (+118) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Islanders win (60.9%)

Islanders vs Kings Puck Line

The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Kings. The Islanders are +172 to cover the spread, while the Kings are -215.

Islanders vs Kings Over/Under

Islanders versus Kings on March 13 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Islanders vs Kings Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Islanders vs. Kings reveal New York as the favorite (-142) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+118) on the road.

