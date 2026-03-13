NHL
Islanders vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13
In NHL action on Friday, the New York Islanders play the Los Angeles Kings.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.
Islanders vs Kings Game Info
- New York Islanders (37-23-5) vs. Los Angeles Kings (26-23-15)
- Date: Friday, March 13, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Kings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-142)
|Kings (+118)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Islanders win (60.9%)
Islanders vs Kings Puck Line
- The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Kings. The Islanders are +172 to cover the spread, while the Kings are -215.
Islanders vs Kings Over/Under
- Islanders versus Kings on March 13 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Islanders vs Kings Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Islanders vs. Kings reveal New York as the favorite (-142) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+118) on the road.