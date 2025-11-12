Thunder vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 12

Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Wednesday, November 12, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (11-1) are favored (by 7 points) to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (8-3) on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.

Thunder vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -7 229.5 -270 +220

Thunder vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (74.8%)

Thunder vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Thunder are 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

In the Lakers' 11 games this season, they have eight wins against the spread.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over seven times out of 11 chances this season.

The Lakers have hit the over 81.8% of the time this season (nine of 11 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in home games (3-2-0) than it has in road affairs (4-3-0).

The Thunder have hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (80%) than games on the road (42.9%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has had better results on the road (5-1-0) than at home (3-2-0).

Looking at the over/under, Lakers games have finished over more often at home (five of five, 100%) than away (four of six, 66.7%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.8 points, 5.2 boards and 6.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 12.9 points, 11.4 boards and 3.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Ajay Mitchell's numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 3.9 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Chet Holmgren averages 19.6 points, 8.9 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 59.3% from the floor and 37.1% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Cason Wallace is averaging 8.6 points, 2.8 assists and 3.5 boards.

Lakers Leaders

Per game, Luka Doncic provides the Lakers 37.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 9.1 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Lakers are getting 30.3 points, 5.1 boards and 9 assists per game from Austin Reaves.

The Lakers get 16.5 points per game from Deandre Ayton, plus 7.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Per game, Jake Laravia provides the Lakers 11.6 points, 4.8 boards and 2.7 assists, plus 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Rui Hachimura averages 16.3 points, 3.6 boards and 1.4 assists. He is sinking 58.6% of his shots from the floor and 52.4% from 3-point range (fifth in league), with 2 treys per game.

