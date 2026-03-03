Panthers vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Florida Panthers taking on the New Jersey Devils.

Panthers vs Devils Game Info

Florida Panthers (30-27-3) vs. New Jersey Devils (29-29-2)

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: TNT

Panthers vs Devils Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-113) Devils (-106) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Devils Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Devils win (51.1%)

Panthers vs Devils Puck Line

The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Panthers. The Devils are -265 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +210.

Panthers vs Devils Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Devils game on March 3, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Panthers vs Devils Moneyline

The Panthers vs Devils moneyline has Florida as a -113 favorite, while New Jersey is a -106 underdog at home.

