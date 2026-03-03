NHL
Panthers vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3
The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Florida Panthers taking on the New Jersey Devils.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Panthers vs Devils Game Info
- Florida Panthers (30-27-3) vs. New Jersey Devils (29-29-2)
- Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: TNT
Panthers vs Devils Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-113)
|Devils (-106)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Devils win (51.1%)
Panthers vs Devils Puck Line
- The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Panthers. The Devils are -265 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +210.
Panthers vs Devils Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Devils game on March 3, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.
Panthers vs Devils Moneyline
- The Panthers vs Devils moneyline has Florida as a -113 favorite, while New Jersey is a -106 underdog at home.