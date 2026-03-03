NHL
Sabres vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3
The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Buffalo Sabres taking on the Vegas Golden Knights.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sabres vs Golden Knights Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (35-19-6) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-18-14)
- Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Golden Knights Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-140)
|Golden Knights (+116)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (63.9%)
Sabres vs Golden Knights Puck Line
- The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Golden Knights. The Sabres are +176 to cover the spread, while the Golden Knights are -225.
Sabres vs Golden Knights Over/Under
- The over/under for the Sabres versus Golden Knights matchup on March 3 has been set at 6.5, with +108 odds on the over and -132 odds on the under.
Sabres vs Golden Knights Moneyline
- Vegas is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -140 favorite at home.