Sabres vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Buffalo Sabres taking on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sabres vs Golden Knights Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (35-19-6) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-18-14)

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-140) Golden Knights (+116) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (63.9%)

Sabres vs Golden Knights Puck Line

The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Golden Knights. The Sabres are +176 to cover the spread, while the Golden Knights are -225.

Sabres vs Golden Knights Over/Under

The over/under for the Sabres versus Golden Knights matchup on March 3 has been set at 6.5, with +108 odds on the over and -132 odds on the under.

Sabres vs Golden Knights Moneyline

Vegas is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -140 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!